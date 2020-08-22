© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

Aedes aegypti, known as the yellow fever mosquito, has been a nuisance species in the United States for centuries, accorOriginating in Africa, it was most likely brought to the new world on ships used for European exploration and colonization (Nelson 1986).
Jim Newman
/
UF/IFAS
Health News Florida
As mosquito season peaks, officials brace for new normal of dengue cases
Phillip Reese - KFF Health News
Locally acquired cases have appeared in Florida and other parts of the U.S. where the disease isn’t endemic. Health officials worry that with climate change and the lack of a vaccine, it will take hold in a larger swath.
Despite being largely preventable, tooth decay remains the most common chronic disease among children in the U.S., and Florida is no exception.
Allison Diaz
/
Miami Herald File
Health News Florida
A third of Florida's third-graders have untreated cavities. How parents can protect their kids' teeth
The Conversation
Female doctor arms make medic procedure closeup. Physical cure arterial beat exam tool nurse control and consult healthy lifestyle diagnosis therapeutist practice heal problem reception concept
Ivan-balvan/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Health News Florida
DeSantis cites 'bureaucratic overreach' in veto of Florida nursing education bill
News Service of Florida
