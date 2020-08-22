Health News Florida

Locally acquired cases have appeared in Florida and other parts of the U.S. where the disease isn’t endemic. Health officials worry that with climate change and the lack of a vaccine, it will take hold in a larger swath.
Kids today are more likely to experience obesity, chronic diseases and other problems, researchers say. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has brought children’s health to the forefront of the national policy conversation.
Former White House physician Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman shares what presidential medical examinations can reveal — not just about the commander in chief, but also about our own approach to health.
Contract deadline passes, leaving thousands of Florida Blue customers out of network with Broward HealthThe dispute over Broward Health's reimbursment demands continues after the previous contract ended Tuesday. Florida Blue said more than 17,000 customers have been notified of the change.
The legislation would have required the Department of Management Services, which oversees the program, to submit recommendations for managing the “formulary” of prescription drugs.
As of Tuesday morning, Florida became the second state in the country to end its practice of adjusting fluoride levels in its water supply.
Their insurance didn't cover the immunizations for their children, and the cost of the vaccine was more than five times what health officials say it goes for in the private sector.
Those charged include 96 doctors, nurse practitioners, pharmacists and other licensed medical professionals for their participation in fraud involving over $14.6 billion in intended loss.
The chair of the WHO's investigative group said that most scientific data supports the hypothesis that the new coronavirus jumped to humans from animals.
The $117 billion spending plan includes support for mental health and addiction services, cancer research, maternal and child health, elder care, and veterans' services.
This year, 11 children have died in hot cars across several U.S. states, including one in Florida. Experts encourage parents and caregivers to establish routines to avoid further tragedies.
After the Supreme Court's ruling to allow South Carolina to block Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood, advocates for the nonprofit are concerned other states could follow suit.
"What's Health" host Dr. Joe Sirven and a team of medical experts – Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, Dr. Donna G. Ivery and Dr. Dacre Knight – discuss the month's biggest health care stories.
School districts will be mandated under new law to provide low-cost electrocardiograms to student-athletes in Grades 9-12. The tests can detect deadly heart conditions.
Biosolids aren't tested for forever chemicals before being used as fertilizer in Florida. Testing requirements would help reduce risk, according to St. Johns Riverkeeper.